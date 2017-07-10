Former Evansville Firefighter Sentenced To Probation

A former Evansville Firefighter is sentenced to one year probation. A special judge sentenced Michael Loveless to one year reporting probation after he plead guilty to a charge of criminal recklessness. In May, Loveless went on trial, accused of rape but prosecutors’ dropped the most serious charges against him two days into that trial.

During sentencing attorney’s representing Loveless requested the felony plea be reduced to a misdemeanor conviction. If convicted of the felony, Loveless would not have been eligible to seek re-employment with the Evansville Fire Department. After hearing arguments from both sides Judge Granger sentenced Loveless to one year of probation.

“He’s still got a long road ahead of him, now he goes in front of the Fire Merit Commission and we hope that goes very well but I think, I would imagine he has a sense of relief because a misdemeanor judgment is absolutely what we were seeking,” said defense attorney Andrew Pittman with Danks & Danks.

Loveless was facing up to 2 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Special prosecutors’ Jonathan Parkhurst and Stan Levco resided over the case, neither would comment after sentencing.

