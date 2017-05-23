Former Evansville Firefighter Michael Loveless Reaches Plea Deal

A former Evansville firefighter accused of rape reaches a plea deal. The jury was seated Monday in the case, but Michael Loveless reached a plea deal.

Loveless was on trial, facing charges of rape, criminal confinement, intimidation and battery, stemming from an alleged incident in February 2016. He pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness, and all other charges were dropped.

Authorities say during the alleged incident, Loveless threatened the victim and even pointed a gun at his own head.

Posey County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jonathan Parkhurst and former Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Stan Levco are representing the State in this case. A special judge was also assigned to the trial due to the nature of the alleged victim.

His sentencing is set for Monday, July 10th at 2 p.m.

