Former Employee Files Lawsuit Against TMMI and Aerotek December 21st, 2018

A former employee of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, Inc. and Aerotek, Inc. is filing a lawsuit against the two companies.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, alleges the companies failed to pay overtime wages to the former employee.

Toyota says they have yet to receive the lawsuit and can’t comment.

