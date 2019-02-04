Former Echo Housing Executive Director Indicted on Theft

An Evansville woman who formally worked as the Executive Director at Echo Housing Corporation has been indicted on three counts of theft.

The indictment against Stephanie Tenbarge stems from allegations that she had been stealing funds entrusted to her as Executive Director over a three year period.

The release states that from January 1, 2015 through December 31, 2017, TenBarge is alleged to have embezzled funds from Echo Housing Corporation by making unauthorized payments to herself, using Echo funds to pay for personal goods, services and property taxes, and issuing unauthorized payroll checks to herself. During this time period, Echo received federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Officials say TenBarge had the primary responsibilities of bookkeeping, balancing bank statements, and preparing finance reports and records for Echo’s Board of Directors to approve. TenBarge maintained and controlled Echo’s checking accounts and had the ability to direct funds from the organization’s accounts to herself and other individuals.

“The alleged actions of Mrs. TenBarge, using her official position for personal gain, grossly undermines the honest work being done every day by public officials,” said Grant Mendenhall, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Division. “Working with our law enforcement partners to investigate public officials who commit federal crimes and victimize the people they should be serving, is one of the FBI’s highest criminal priorities.”

According to Assistant United States Attorney Kyle Sawa, who is prosecuting this case for the government, TenBarge faces up to 10 years for each count if convicted.

Echo Housing released the following statement upon the release of this information which can at the link provided: ECHO-HOUSING-STATEMENT.

Comments

comments