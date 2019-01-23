Former Deputy Charged for Threatening Wife

Troy Calvert went before a judge to answer to new charges filed against him while he was behind bars.

He was serving a 180-day sentence for violating an active emergency order in place to protect his ex-wife. Calvert was set to be released, but inmates overheard him threatening to kill his ex-wife while he was talking on the jailhouse phone.

Although, once a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy, Calvert was let go in 2017 due to domestic violence charges stemming from his then-wife wanting a divorce.

Major Bill Thompson from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says he worked with Calvert for 15 years before Calvert was let go. Maj. He says these new charges are shocking.

“The Troy I used to know was a good road deputy, good road officer who did his job and did it well,” says Maj. Thompson. “He represented us well at one time.”

Maj. Thompson says domestic violence is something they take very seriously and they will take all the measures necessary to protect Calvert’s ex-wife.

Calvert is now facing two retaliation charges and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

To find out how these additional charges came to be, click here.

Comments

comments