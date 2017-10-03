Home Indiana Evansville Former Death Row Inmate to Speak at the University of Evansville October 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A former death row inmate is slated to speak at the University of Evansville later this month. Anthony Ray Hinton will speak at UE as part of the Honors Program Lecture Series on Monday, October 30th at 6 p.m. It will be in Eykamp Hall Room 251 in Ridgway University Center.

Hinton was falsely accused of committing two murders outside of Birmingham, Alabama, in 1985. He was wrongly convicted and spent nearly 30 years on Alabama’s death row before he was exonerated and freed in April 2015.

Hinton has become a community educator and powerful advocate against the death penalty who speaks nationally about the urgent need for criminal justice reform.

Hinton was featured in the book, Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, by author and attorney Bryan Stevenson. Stevenson, who managed Hinton’s sentencing appeal, is also the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal practice dedicated to defending the poor, the wrongly condemned, and women and children trapped in the farthest reaches of our criminal justice system.

This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.

For more information, visit UE Honors Program Lecture Series.

