Former Conan O’Brien Band Leader Max Weinberg to Play at Lincoln State Amphitheatre

Max Weinberg, member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, will be performing in Spencer County July 21st.

The show will be at Lincoln State Ampitheatre. Doors for the show will open at 5:00PM with the Easthills taking the stage at 6:30.

Weinberg will perform his interactive show at 7:30PM.

Ticket prices are starting at $24.95 and can be purchased by clicking here and heading to the Lincoln Amphitheatre website.

