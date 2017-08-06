Former Coach Garland Reflects on Bosse Track

The Bosse High School track is nearing the completion of a $1 million renovation to its surface.

Before the project started, the oval around the football field had multiple holes in the running lanes and made it impractical to host any meets.

Former head coach Bud Garland was at the helm from 1979-1995 and knows from experience what the track entailed.

He also remembers all of the memories his teams made along the way, including a trip to Indianapolis for the 1994 state meet.

