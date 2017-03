Home Indiana Former Coach Bob Knight is Coming to Bloomington March 2nd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Former Indiana University coach, Bob Knight, is coming to Bloomington March 30th.

Coach Knight will be at Bloomington North High School to discuss his coaching career along with special guest, Bob Hammel.

Doors will open to the main gym at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 7.

Tickets cost $25.

Coach Knight is also set to speak at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel with former Purdue coach, Gene Keady, March 31st.

