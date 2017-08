Home Kentucky Former Clay City Councilman Dies, Wife Elected To Fill Position August 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

There’s a new face on the Clay City Council in Webster County, Kentucky. Jeff Hanor, who served on the city council, died in a recent car accident.

Our media partners The Journal Enterprise reports his wife, Kelly Hanor, has been appointed to the council.

Kelly Hanor will serve the remainder of her late husband’s term, which runs through 2018.

