Former Church Treasurer Charged with Fraud is Sentenced

A former church treasurer is federally sentenced for stealing more than $200,000 from the Henderson County church. A judge sentenced 48-year-old Delanie Tillman to 21 months behind bars followed by three years of supervised release.

Delanie Tillman used false pretenses to obtain money from the Greater Norris Baptist Church located in Henderson County, Kentucky. In 2015, Tillman was charged with 11 counts of making unauthorized transfers and writing unauthorized checks to pay for personal expenses using money from the church, between 2004 and June of 2014.

She will also have to pay $201,260.02 in restitution.

Comments

comments