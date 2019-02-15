Former Child Abuse Victims, Advocates Push Indiana for Change

A Tri-State man testifies in front of Indiana lawmakers demanding change after publicly accusing an Evansville priest of sexual abuse from years ago.

42-year-old Christopher Compton says Father Raymond Kuper abused him on several occasions when he was just 9-years-old. He is among several alleged victims who are asking lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 219.

If that becomes law accusers would have more time to pursue civil cases in these types of incidents which often have far surpassed the typical statute of limitations. And for many people in Compton’s situation getting the courage to speak up often takes years if not decades.

Father Kuper served as the Evansville Diocese Superintendent from 1972 until 1977. He retired in 2006.

As for the Senate Bill, the judiciary committee voted to send it to a summer study session, meaning the bill will be discussed during the current session but it will not become law this year.

Anyone who needs to report an incident is encouraged to call the victim assistance coordinator at 866-200-3004.

Here is the link of testimonies given by victims: Indiana General Assembly

