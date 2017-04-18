Former Central Coach Gries Honored With Field and Holiday

A star-studded cast paid a visit to Central’s baseball field, including Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and long-time MLB pitcher Andy Benes.

However, the diamond where the Bears play has a new name: Paul Gries Field.

The Indiana Baseball Hall of Famer and long-time Central coach was on-hand Tuesday, despite having stents placed in his heart less than 36 hours prior.

Members of the community had been saving up for the past year to have the field dedicated to Gries.

The chairman of the Paul Gries Field Committee, Ed Cole, said Gries helped build the field, so it is only fair it is named after him.

