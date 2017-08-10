Former Bosse Student Receives KYTC Scholarship To Pursue Engineering

A former Evansville student is getting a full ride to college. Gentell Esters, a 2014 graduate of Bosse High School, received a scholarship from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to pursue a civil engineering degree at the University of Kentucky.

This scholarship is worth $51,200 for a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Students are of given an opportunity to work with KYTC during the summer months and can get full-time employment once they graduate.

Students are picked based on their performance in high school, ACT scores, aptitude in math and science, and an interest in engineering as a career.

The scholarship, established in 1948, has been awarded to more than 1,800 exceptional students from throughout the Bluegrass.

