Former Bosse Basketball Standout Arrested

Evansville Police arrested Jaquan Lyle early Saturday morning on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief to a vehicle.

The police affidavit states Lyle was intoxicated and bumping into patrons at Piston’s Bar and Grill on Evansville’s west side.

When an officer intervened to escort Lyle out of the bar, the affidavit says Lyle punched the front door of the establishment and later hit the hood of a marked police vehicle.

Police booked Lyle in Vanderburgh County Jail, where he was eventually released on bond.

Lyle finished his sophomore season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but is not listed on the team’s official roster.

A report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman says Lyle left the team in April.

