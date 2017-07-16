Former Bolts Player Dies in Crash

Former Evansville Thunderbolts goaltender Michael Doan, 25, died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario, Canada, Doan played 16 games for the Evansville Thunderbolts last season.

He was driving in Minnesota around 8:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole and flipped over on U.S. Highway 14 near Rochester, according to Minnesota State Police.

Officials said Doan died at the scene.

Before coming to the SPHL, he played for Northern Michigan University and the University of Windsor.

The Thunderbolts posted a tribute to Doan on Twitter Sunday afternoon:

RIP Michael Doan. Taken too soon. You’ll be missed buddy!

