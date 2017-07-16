44News | Evansville, IN

Former Bolts Player Dies in Crash

Former Bolts Player Dies in Crash

July 16th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Former Evansville Thunderbolts goaltender Michael Doan, 25, died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario, Canada, Doan played 16 games for the Evansville Thunderbolts last season.

He was driving in Minnesota around 8:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole and flipped over on U.S. Highway 14 near Rochester, according to Minnesota State Police.

Officials said Doan died at the scene.

Before coming to the SPHL, he played for Northern Michigan University and the University of Windsor.

The Thunderbolts posted a tribute to Doan on Twitter Sunday afternoon:

RIP Michael Doan. Taken too soon. You’ll be missed buddy!

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.