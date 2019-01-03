Home Indiana Former Assistant Tennis Coach Pleads Not Guilty to Misconduct Charges January 3rd, 2019 Mitch Angle Indiana

A former Tri-State assistant tennis coach facing charges of disseminating harmful material to a minor appeared in court on January 2nd and plead not guilty to the charges against him.

Authorities say 30-year-old Tyler Blessinger was asking underage male students for naked photos while he was employed at Forest Park Junior Senior High School in Ferdinand. Authorities believe this all occurred between September 1st and 19th of last year.

During and investigating, Dubois County Deputies say Blessinger had given one underage victim a cell phone number and claimed it belonged to a female classmate that wanted Blessinger to pass it along.

Authorities say the phone number actually belonged to Blessinger and the underage victim had been sending nude photos to that number.

The investigation further revealed a pattern of similar behavior between Blessinger and other underage students of the school as well.

Blessinger was arrested on December 28th and is out of jail on bond. He will be back in court on February 19th at 10:00AM in Jasper.

