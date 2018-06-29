Former ASC CEO Sentenced in Kickback Scheme
The former CEO of American Senior Communities is sentenced to nine and a half years in a multi-million dollar kickback scheme.
James Burkhart was fired from his position in September 2015, several days after a large-scale FBI raid at the ASC corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
He was charged about a year later. Burkhart and three other men are accused of pocketing more than $19 million through kickback schemes.
The other three men will be sentenced in July.
The defendants will be required to pay more than $12 million in restitution.