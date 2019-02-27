Former Armstrong Coal Official Indicted

Another former supervisor and senior official from Armstrong Coal is charged. Glendal “Buddy” Hardison was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday. Hardison was the former manager of all Armstrong Coal mines in western Kentucky.

In July 2018, eight former officials were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly lying about miner safety.

Steven Demoss, Billie Hearld, Brian Keith Casebier, Charley Barber, Ron Ivey, John Scott, Dwight Fulkerson, and Jeremy Hackney conspired to commit dust fraud by knowingly and willfully altering the company’s required dust-sampling regulations.

According to reports, Armstrong officials removed dust testing devices early in the miners’ shifts and placed the devices in “clean air”.

Miners who dealt with the machines that caused the most dust would be teamed up with miners who were not wearing the dust testing devices, so the company would pass the tests

Reports show many miners developed black lung due to the poor safety measures that were taken.

Read the full indictment below:

armstrong-coal-SSI

Comments

comments