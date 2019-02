Another indictment is made against a former Armstrong Coal Company employee for manipulating dust sampling devices. A number of miners have developed black lung over the years creating a big concern for mining companies.

Exposure to too much dust in mines can lead to black lung. This is why miners need to be wearing a dust monitor while they are working to detect the amount of dust they are inhaling. Although, according to court documents, Armstrong Coal kept these dust-monitoring devices out of the dustiest parts of the mines. Officials and court documents say this was done to save the costs of implementing ventilation and production controls to filter the air for the miners working in the heavy dust.

Not wearing a dust-monitoring device while a miner is working goes against health and safety standards designed to protect miners nationwide. This is why Congress passed the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1997, later expanded to make up the MINER Act of 2006.

“What the United States is charging is multiple schemes to manipulate this device. This device (used to detect dust) [sic] was taken from that miner and hung in clean air,” says United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman. “Guess who wasn’t in clean air? This device spent time in clean air, the miners were not in clean air.”

This business decision and this job cost Michael Steve Wilson, former Armstrong Coal employee more than just his time. He says his former job is impacting his health which is something he regrets.

“It’s bad. I hate to say it, it ain’t good. I got great-grandkids. It is what it is,” says Wilson.

He says he has been in contact with other former employees and they fear this case will not be giving them the justice they deserve, especially since it came to them at such a high price.

“The company knew they was doing it and they think they need some kind of collateral out of it,” says Wilson.

