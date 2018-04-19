Home Indiana Evansville Former Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Headlines Country’s Biggest Right to Life Banquet April 19th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

One time presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee was greeted to a warm welcome when he took the stage, and he gave it right back.

“The people of Southwest Indiana are so friendly and welcoming,” said the former Arkansas Governor to a crowd of around 2,000.

The Right to Life of Southwest Indiana’s annual banquet is the largest one of its kind in the entire country. What started with just around 100 people has turned into a major fundraiser for the local pro-life group.

This event pulls in some major donors. Executive Director of Right to Life says they had a private reception with Huckabee, but only if you donated $5,000 dollars or more.

It was more than just donors that were in attendance. Plenty of conservative politicians and those angling to join them were there too. It serves as a public opportunity to show what side of the issue they stand on and in the words of many there Thursday night “to celebrate life.”

