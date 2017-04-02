Former Aces Pitcher Freeland Makes Rockies Roster

After finishing his senior season at the University of Evansville with a 10-2 record and a 1.90 ERA in 14 starts, the Colorado Rockies selected former Aces pitcher Kyle Freeland with the 8th overall pick in the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Three years later, Freeland is on the team’s opening day roster.

Freeland earned several honors with UE, including having the distinction of being only the third Aces prospect drafted in the first round and the highest since Andy Benes went to the San Diego Padres No. 1 overall in 1988.

More information will be available throughout the day, including when Freeland will make his debut on the mound.

