Formal Charges Filed Against Wife of Slain Firefighter

Formal charges have been filed against the wife of a slain Evansville firefighter accused of lying to police in her husband’s murder investigation.

According to court records, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr has been formally charged with obstruction of justice and false informing. In connection with the investigation of her husband Robert Doerr’s death.

Fox-Doerr refused to speak with 44News.

