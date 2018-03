Home Indiana Forest Park Boys Playing Loose Ahead of Semi-State March 15th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Forest Park boys basketball team had a rough start to the postseason after it needed two buzzer-beaters in the sectional round.

However, after learning to play loose in the regional round, the Rangers surged to semi-state.

Follow 44Sports throughout the week for coverage of both Forest Park and Bosse boys basketball playing for a chance at the state championship game.

Tipoff from Washington is at 4 p.m. ET.

