Home Indiana Evansville Forensic evidence reportedly links suspect to another crime in 2014 December 22nd, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Fingerprint analysis reportedly link a suspect in a Vanderburgh County crime, to a 2014 burglary in Washington, Indiana.

Aaron Otto of Newburgh was arrested in September after authorities say fingerprint evidence linked him to leaving sexually explicit notes on vehicles on The University of Southern Indiana campus.

Otto was arrested as he was leaving his home in Newburgh and was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of harassment and intimidation.

Since his arrest in September, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say Otto’s fingerprints connected him to a burglary in 2014 in Washington, Indiana in Daviess County.

A woman called police after discovering someone broke into her home and stole 30 pair of her underwear while she was away.

Otto was taken into custody by Washington, Indiana police on charges of burglary and theft.

Otto denies any involvement in that case.

