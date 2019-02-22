Foreigner Coming to Evansville

Foreigner is set to come to Evansville this summer. The band is set to perform at Evansville’s Old National Events Plaza on Tuesday, August 13th.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 1st at 10 a.m. Prices range from $36 to $142 plus applicable fees.

The band is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 75 million.

They are well known for songs such as ‘Juke Box Hero’, ‘Cold As Ice’, ‘Hot Blooded’, ‘Waiting For A Girl Like You’, ‘Feels Like The First Time’, ‘Urgent’, ‘Head Games’, ‘Say You Will’, ‘Dirty White Boy’, ‘Long, Long Way From Home’ and the worldwide #1 hit, ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

