A Forecast To Be Thankful For Across The Tri-State

Here across the Tri-State we certainly won’t have anything to complain about in the weather department heading into Thanksgiving.

Make sure you give thanks to your 44Weather team!

Those stubborn clouds are FINALLY out of the region, with clear skies temperatures fell to the low to mid 20s this morning with frost conditions. Mostly sunny and blue skies return with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for our Wednesday.

High pressure will dominate our weather across the Tri-State and for that matter most of the eastern half of the country. Busiest travel day of the year…If you’re heading out of the area, conditions are pleasant across a good bit of the country.

No big storms to contend with, however if you’re heading into the Northeast you’re in for quite a frigid Thanksgiving. Temperatures there will not get out of the TEEN & TWENTIES during the day. Back here in the Tri-State a completely different story.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s across the region for Thanksgiving.

Clouds will increase on Black Friday as a system will spread rain into the region late in the day through the evening. Saturday aside from a few morning showers, will dry out by the afternoon and temperatures will to rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be mostly dry with partly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring rain to the area. At this point most of the heaviest precipitation looks to remain away from the Tri-State. Colder air will filter into the area as temperatures plunge behind the storm system. Depending on timing and how much moisture remains in the area it’s possible we may mix with snow especially in northern areas. Otherwise colder conditions will greet us next week. Highs will not get out of the 30s by next Tuesday.

