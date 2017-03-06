Forecast Forces Change to USI Baseball Schedule

Heavy rain forecast has forced the University of Southern Indiana baseball team to cancel its Tuesday game versus Georgia College & State University in the Perfect Game Spring Swing in Emerson, Georgia. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Screaming Eagles remain scheduled to play Young Harris College Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT on the final day of the Spring Swing before returning the USI Baseball Field for a three-game non-conference series versus Drury University Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments