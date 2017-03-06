44News | Evansville, IN

Forecast Forces Change to USI Baseball Schedule

March 6th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Heavy rain forecast has forced the University of Southern Indiana baseball team to cancel its Tuesday game versus Georgia College & State University in the Perfect Game Spring Swing in Emerson, Georgia. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Screaming Eagles remain scheduled to play Young Harris College Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT on the final day of the Spring Swing before returning the USI Baseball Field for a three-game non-conference series versus Drury University Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

