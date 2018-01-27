Home Indiana Evansville Ford Center Welcomes Furry Friends To Thunderbolts Game January 27th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

It was all things dog friendly at the Ford Center.

Thunderbolts fans – along with their dogs – got the chance to enjoy an Evansville Thunderbolts game together. Even dogs had to have their own ticket to enter the game. One pet owner says, “People have come up to me in just the twenty minutes we’ve been here you know kids wanted to pet him and being involved and you know I think it brings awareness that big dogs aren’t mean or you know cause little kids love him.”

The animal rescue group – It Takes A Village – was set up in the lobby to put their adoptable puppies hoping to find their forever homes on display. There was also a weiner dog races on the ice. Ford Center executive director Scott Shoenike says Saturday’s pup friendly event is only one of many things the Ford Center does to draw in a crowd.

Shoenike says, “The Ford Center was really designed to be multi purpose and so it’s for the community really at like 1 oclock we did UE basketball game that we won tonight we are doing a hockey game at seven and tomorrow we will whirl right into Kevin Hart, a comedian so in one weekend you’re talking about trying to bring someone from some part of the whole Evansville to our building we’re definitely getting other areas.”

Shoenike also says the Thunderbolts has been bringing in a large and loyal fan base this season. He says, “The team’s playing great it’s going to be great seeing the fans coming along to support them and we always emphasize on the entertainment part of the game here and I think that’s part of bringing the dogs and having weiner races that’s just as much fun as the hockey games so it’s just going to be a great night all around.”

Tickets for the dogs to enter the game were only five bucks and a reminder to anyone headed to the ford center tomorrow to see comedian Kevin Hart, there will be security checkpoints to go through to get in the venue.

Comments

comments