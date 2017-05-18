Ford Center Nominated For “Venue Of The Year” By ACM.

The Ford Center is getting a huge honor from the Academy of Country Music.

It’s been nominated for “Venue of the Year” by the group.

Over the past few years, it’s more a regular stop for some of the biggest names in Country Music including stars like Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Zac Brown Band.

The Ford Center has 11,000 seats, and has been open for six years in downtown Evansville. Events like hockey, basketball, and concerts are held at the Ford Center.

The winner is set to be announced later this summer during the ACM Awards on August 23.

