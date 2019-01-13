Ford Center Hosts Cheer Competition

Cheerleaders from the Midwest were in Evansville for the APEX championships.

The event featured athletes from as young as 3-years of age all the way up to 18 years old.

The competition’s design is for all skill levels from the younger kids to a more advanced routine for the older ones.

One organizer says she’s happy to bring the competition to the tristate.

“So this is our first event at Evansville, In, so we were fortunate to be able to find this location and this amazing venue at the Ford Center,” Lisa Jablonski, co-owner of APEX Championships.

“We found out we’re actually the first cheer competition to come into this arena.”

Teams were judged on their cheer routines and ranked with medals awarded throughout the competition.

The top prize is a chance to compete at the National Championships in Florida later this year.

