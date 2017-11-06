Home Indiana Evansville Ford Center Claims Sixth Top Spot Among Venues In The World November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Ford Center claims the sixth stop around the globe among medium venues. Venues Today tracked venues with a capacity of 10,001 to 15,000 between August 16th and September 16th.

The Ford Center came in at sixth in the world with MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, landing the number one spot.

Not only did the Ford Center claim the sixth spot, but it also claimed the eighth and tenth spots for gross sales for the Kid Rock and Alan Jackson shows.

