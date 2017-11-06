44News | Evansville, IN

Ford Center Claims Sixth Top Spot Among Venues In The World

Ford Center Claims Sixth Top Spot Among Venues In The World

November 6th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The Ford Center claims the sixth stop around the globe among medium venues. Venues Today tracked venues with a capacity of 10,001 to 15,000 between August 16th and September 16th.

The Ford Center came in at sixth in the world with MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, landing the number one spot.

Not only did the Ford Center claim the sixth spot, but it also claimed the eighth and tenth spots for gross sales for the Kid Rock and Alan Jackson shows.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.