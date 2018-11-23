For the Love of Vinyl

With the invention of mp4s and downloadable music, CDs and records had become a thing of the past.

But, the last few years, vinyl has been making a comeback, complete with its’ own yearly party.

Record Store Day “Black Friday” brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores across the world.

We’re diving into the world of vinyl to see why it’s trending again, who’s making that happen, and where you can celebrate Record Store Day.

As the recording industry flails, vinyl is seeing a comeback.

Maybe you’ve noticed that more and more of your friends seem to have crates of the things in a corner in their room, and right next to that a turntable.

You put it on the turntable and you see it play in front of you, and you have to pay attention to it.

It requires your attention, so it makes you listen to the music and take it all in, take in the whole experience; because you have to get up every 20 minutes and flip it over. You have to be interactive with it.

You can’t put it on and it just go off and do something else and forget about it…it’s background noise. Records force you to listen to them and take in what the artist intends for you to do.

As physical record sales decline, people are buying more vinyl than they have in decades.

The younger people who are buying records, I think that just having the artwork and appreciating the packaging, a lot of them come with free downloads so you can also take it with you. But also, you own it.

It does increase in value usually.

It’s the “collector bug”, but also it’s collecting something that actually you can listen to and enjoy. So, it’s the best of both worlds!

Unlike digital downloads, vinyl is tangible…you can touch and feel it.

That’s another big reason why I collect, as well as the physical aspect.

You get a big record with the extra large artwork that you can hold onto it, you can look through it; and whenever you get “gate fold”, you can open it up and get more artwork on the inside.

I’ve even got some records that are a hardback book. They have pages of extra artwork and liner notes, recording notes; and you can actually read along to the record. You can read how it was made as it’s playing in the background.

And even though science denies that records sound better than digital, vinyl collectors beg to differ.

Seriously.

Don’t even get into it with them.

Not even a little.

No, unless you have like about 3 years free on your calendar…then definitely go ahead and get into it.

I love the sound quality of vinyl. To me, it has better stereo separation.

It doesn’t feel as soulless and empty as what some digital music might sound like.

So basically, it’s the intimate experience of buying and owning a record that’s put vinyl back in the game.

And Record Store Day, invented a decade ago, didn’t hurt.

A lot of people want to get that certain Record Store Day variant. Sometimes they reissue stuff that hasn’t been reissued for a long time.

You know, it’s not even just the fact that, ‘Oh, you can get the pink version,’ or whatever, just being able to get the release of something that hasn’t been reissued since the 70’s or whenever.

To collectors, vinyl isn’t just music.

It’s an experience.

And one that’s worth paying for.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments