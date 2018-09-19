FOP Lodge #73 Holds Candidate Forum

Folks got a chance to meet and hear from some of the candidates at the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police #73’s annual meet and greet night. There are six candidates vying for a chance at the FOP #73’s endorsement.

The three offices going for that police lodge endorsement were Vanderburgh County Prospector, Vanderburgh County Commissioner, and Vanderburgh County Council District 4.

Each of the candidates were given questions beforehand and had a chance to answer in front of lodge members. The lodge will be voting tonight on which candidates they endorse.

Candidates were given questions like ‘what will you do when the police department and sheriff’s office need to bargain for a new contract?’ It gave incumbents like John Mosntrastelle a chance to use their record.

“On our last contract from 2018-2020 that included increased academic incentives for those who have associate bachelors and masters degrees,” says Mosntrastelle.

Glen Miller, Vanderburgh County Council candidate, says, “In my own personal and political beliefs are extremely pro-union and that’s no different for the Fraternal Order of Police I would support you guys as you bargain for better wages and better benefits for you and your families in the future.”

The night wasn’t only about the six that got to debate. Around a dozen other Vanderburgh County candidates attended the forum.

FOP members will vote on who they will endorse tonight and will formally announce those endorsements on Monday.

Comments

comments