Football Coach Retires From North Posey High School February 14th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster

A coach says goodbye after more than 30 years on the job.

North Posey High School football coach Paul Rynkiewich is retiring to enjoy family time as a new grandfather.

He has been the head football coach since 2013. Before becoming head coach, he dedicated 30 years to assisting coach Joe Gengelbach.

Rynkiewich has also coached track at the school from 1987 to 2002, and he was an assistant wrestling coach for six years. He has also been the assistant girls basketball coach for 15 years.

