FOOOORE! Join the Golf Scramble this weekend!

The Salvation Army is inviting you to be a part of doing the most good in our community by participating in a fun event August 25th!

They’re holding a golf scramble!

And you don’t have to be a professional to play…or even play at all…you can sponsor a hole at the event.

Lunch starts at 11:30 at the Cambridge Golf Course, register by contacting Tina at 812-425-1375.

