Food Trucks Take Over Farm 57

Nice weather means Farm 57 in Vanderburgh County was packed Wednesday afternoon as more than half a dozen food trucks gathered around dinner time.

The event was originally scheduled for the last Wednesday in May but was called because of rain.

It was organized by the owners of Pizza Revolution who also own Farm 57. They wanted to create a monthly event where food trucks can gather in one place and serve food.

The organizer says sometimes the hardest part about owning a food truck is not having a permanent establishment.

“We always publish on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, where we are going to be and honestly that’s just kind of the culture,” said Pizza Revolution Owner, Stephanie Pechkenpaugh. “So when people tell me they don’t have Facebook, it’s just kind of the culture with food trucks. You kind of have to be on some form of social media to know where they’re at. They’re on the go, they’re not stationary.”

Pechkenpaugh plans to hold a food truck gathering every last Wednesday of the month at places around Evansville, but doesn’t have any future locations set just yet.



