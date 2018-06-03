Food Trucks Celebrate Being Local

It is time to celebrate local businesses. Food Trucks came together at Franklin Street Library to celebrate one thing – being from the River City.

Town favorites came together for the “Truckin To The Music” Festival Sunday afternoon. Festival goers enjoyed a number of activities along with local favorites like crafter Beerstube from Carson’s and Tin Man.

People could also enjoy the musical performances by Team Skeleton and Monte Skeleton.

At the free event, people could enjoy inflatables, tail gate games, and more.

