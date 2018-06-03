44News | Evansville, IN

Food Truck Festival Rocks Historic Bosse Field

June 3rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Sunday was filled with festivities for food trucks but Historic Bosse Field welcomed the return of a town favorite.

The Annual Evansville Food Truck Festival offered cuisines from all over, including southern comfort food, seafood, barbeque, and desserts. Guests could also participate in crowning “The Peoples Choice Champion. There were also tailgate games, live music, and a kid zone.

Meal Tickets were available at today festival for regular and large meals. All of the proceeds were donated to Ethel Lee Bryant’s headstone and non profit organization.

