The parking lot at 44News was alive with food from local food trucks, games, as well as live music!

The crew at 44News as well as members from the public indulged in the foods that were on sale by various food trucks such as Crazy Daisy’s, Fresh By Genes, and Lollys Pops.

Attendees were also graced with a live performance from a duo out of Nashville, TN.

The Cold Stares put on a stellar show that can be seen below.

Comments

comments