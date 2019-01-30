Food Service Employees Endure Freezing Temperatures

Many people decided to order food tonight to avoid the chilly weather, but that means those delivery people have to embrace the cold blast.

Most people try to avoid being out in this kind of weather, but for some they can’t avoid it.

“It’s been cold the past couple of weeks but today has been the coldest by far,” says Cooper Ricketts, Jimmy John’s Delivery Driver.

It’s convenient and much easier to place an order, but for food employees working in the freezing temperatures can be a challenge.

“Today I wore my really good jacket to wear. I mean it was just my bottom half that was cold all day and my hands,” says Ricketts.

He says some orders have been delayed because of the drop in temperature, but his day has consisted of trying to stay as warm as possible.

“Take my time, slow down a little bit more than I usually do, and just pay attention more,” says Ricketts.

“When it’s cold it is a little more difficult especially when I open the window and the wind takes my breath away. Its hard to talk sometimes,” says Tamrah Glover, Turoni’s Pizza and Brewery Carry Out employee.

Right down the street, Turoni’s carry out employees came to work prepared.

“I put multiple layers on. Usually every time I work carry out the wind gets pretty bad with the window and stuff opening up. It kind of creates a vacuum so I try to make sure I always wear something over my ears,” says Glover. “But I do have a small heater and then I’ve kept my oven on also to create more heat for back here and carry out.

As customers call for delivery and place their order for pickup, employees want to remind people a few things.

“When you come to pick up your food have your payment ready. It keeps both of us out of the cold,” says Glover.

“Please be patient,” says Ricketts.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the single digits overnight.

Some orders could be delayed as a result of the temperatures so just check ahead of time.

Comments

comments