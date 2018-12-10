The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library had such an overwhelming response to “Food for Fines”, that they’ve transitioned that into “Food for Friends”!

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is hosting Food for Friends, a food drive, in partnership with the Evansville Emergency Pantry Consortium from December 1 to December 21, 2018.

By collaborating with the Evansville Emergency Food Pantry Consortium, donated items will go directly to those who need help in our community. Numbers show a greater need for help getting food on tables during the holidays.

The Evansville Emergency Food Pantry Consortium has seven food pantries that include Central United Methodist Church, Nativity, Patchwork Central, St. Matthews, St. Vincent de Paul, Simpson United Methodist, and Zion Missionary Baptist. Last year, the food pantries served 42,000 people.

Started after the November 2005 tornado as a way to help those affected, EVPL has annually hosted a food drive. Previously known as Food for Fines, library patrons were encouraged to donate items to “pay off” fines accrued. More than 10,000 pounds of food and non-perishable items were donated during Food for Fines 2017. EVPL went fines free on September 1, 2018.

Numerous requests to continue the food drive from patrons and the public, even without the incentive to pay off fines, sparked the movement to transition Food for Fines into Food for Friends.

Donations can be dropped off at any of our eight EVPL locations during December 1 – 21, 2018. Suggested items include: protein based items, side items, canned and dried fruit, cereals and noodles.

So while you’re out shopping, grab a couple of extra things to help families in need this holiday season.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

