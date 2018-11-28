Home Indiana Evansville Food For Friends Food Drive to Start in December November 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Food for Fines is back but with a new name this year after the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library went fine free in September.

This year’s food drive is called Food for Friends. It starts this Saturday, December 1st and will run through December 21st.

This is the 13th year for the food drive which started following the November 2005 tornado.

Last year more than 10,000 pounds of food was collected. The food drive benefits the Evansville Emergency Pantry Consortium.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the eight EVPL locations.

