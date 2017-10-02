Home Indiana Evansville Food Booths Gear Up For 96th Annual Fall Festival October 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

It’s officially one of the most delicious weeks of the year. Dozens of food trucks are set up along West Franklin Street for the 96th annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

During the week-long festival, more than 200,000 people are expected to pack West Franklin Street.

Food ranges from s’mores on a stick to loaded baked potatoes to funnel cake fries to brain sandwiches to turtles on a stick to chocolate covered clown noses.

For more information, visit West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2017.

To take a look at the munchie map, Munchie Map for Fall Festival.

Comments

comments