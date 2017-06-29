Food Bank Law Takes Effect

A new law in Kentucky dealing with food donations took effect Thursday.

The “Food Immunity Bill” protects grocers, farmers and others who donate food to nonprofits from being sued if someone gets sick after eating the donated food.

Organizations across the Commonwealth hope this measure will encourage stores to donate more leftover items instead of throwing them out.

So far there have been hardly any lawsuits filed against those donors.

This measure would force them to prove there was no intentional misconduct if someone does get sick from a donation.

