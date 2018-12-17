Home Indiana Folsomville Church Hopes To Recover After Fire December 17th, 2018 Lindsay Neal Indiana

“I could hear stuff caving in, falling and dropping and stuff.”

Witness Margie Johnson says she’ll never forget Sunday’s fire–adding the church has been part of her community–for as long as she can remember.”And then I got out the door and I don’t know the fire or something sucked the front slammed it shut and I mean smoke just started rolling, there was nothing I could do”, says Johnson.

After Johnson noticed the fire-she called for help-and that’s when the volunteer fire department-Skelton Owen Fire Territory arrived. Firefighters say there were massive flames at the back of the building-and at least ten firefighters worked to douse the flames. They say most of the fire took place inside the church-with the roof and attic area seeing a lot of damage too.

Luckily-no one was hurt- but many of the people in Folsomville say they’re heartbroken about the fire-including Jerri Houston who remembers going to church when she was little.” The church is gorgeous and I just can’t believe that this could happen to it. It’s just a lot of memories, it’s a lot of memories. I have a pin where I went for twelve years without missing a Sunday of course that was many years ago before I married. Anyone that’s ever lived around here, just knows that church”, says Houston.

Members of the congregation say the church has been part of the community since 1883 and they’re hoping to bounce back from the fire.

