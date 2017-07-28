44News | Evansville, IN

Folsomville Area Under Water Boil Advisory

July 28th, 2017 Indiana

There is a water boil advisory in place for the Folsomville area. In consultation with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, water customers in the entire Folsomville area should boil their drinking water.

The water department says this measure is recommended because there is a problem with the drinking water in the service area. All cooking and drinking water must be boiled for at least five minutes before using it.

Until the drinking water problem is resolved, customers are asked to conserve their water and only use what is necessary.

The water boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

If you have questions, you can call your water department at 812-567-8816.

