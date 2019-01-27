Following Certain Guidelines This Tax Season Could Increase Your Refund

“Super excited about tax season starting off tomorrow. All you need to bring in is a copy of your driver’s license, a copy of your social security card any kind of income documentation you may have,” says Brown’s Tax Service Owner Abbi Hughes. As people get ready to file their taxes, some things may be a bit different this year depending on your income.

“The tax rates have changed to help people this year.They have gone down. That is going to help people by a couple of percent,” says Hughes.

According to Abbi Hughes of Brown’s Tax Service, the fifteen percent income bracket went down to twelve this year which will affect many.

This could increase the amount that a person could receive in their refund and also prevent them from having to owe the IRS. Hughes also says that elderly and certain people depending on their situation could be eligible to receive a one hundred dollar tax credit just for filing. She says a large amount of college students should remember to include their college tax form when filing taxes.

“The tuition form from the colleges are one of the biggest credits that people can get that they forget about. That’s one of the things that when people file by themselves that they forget to add in,” says Hughes.

One student at the University of Evansville is looking forward to tax season and says using online tools is convenient and user friendly.

“I use like online websites and they tell me if you’re a college student like click here and here. So I just do all the steps that I can and make sure I read thoroughly to make sure I’m doing it properly and getting the most out of it,” says Hannah Nicholson.

Comments

comments