Follow the Yellow Brick Road…to Reitz Memorial High School

The end of the school year is approaching, and schools are putting on their final productions.

Reitz Memorial High School chose a classic that delights young and old alike.

Let’s follow the yellow brick road…to Memorial.

Dorothy is a typical teen.

All she wants is to get away from her problems…and Kansas.

And thanks to a twister, she gets her wish.

But, trouble follows her.

After meeting outlandish characters in a strange land, Dorothy discovers that all she wants is to go home.

This story, written over a hundred years ago, is just as relevant to today’s teens as it was in 1900.

High Schoolers, all they can think about is just getting out of here, going to college, getting as far away as they can from where they came from. But it really teaches you, ‘there’s no place like home’.

And for these Seniors, it will be the last time you see them on a high school stage.

It’s weird to think that I’m in my last show, it’s bittersweet.

Follow the yellow brick road…to Memorial High School.

The show runs starting today through the weekend at 7pm, with a Sunday matinee at 2:30pm.

Ticket prices are $6 for students/seniors, and $8 for adults.



Love Evansville? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments