Folds Of Honor Foundation Receives $1.1 Million Donation from Schnucks

Schnuck Markets announced that Schnucks customers, vendors, and the company donated $1.1 million to the Folds of Honor Foundation. This nonprofit provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

220 college scholarships for veterans’ family members will be provided thanks to these donations.

This money was collected during the six-week “Round up at the Register” campaign, which allowed customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to benefit Folds of Honor.

“We have always known that Schnucks customers are compassionate and kind, but we were overwhelmed by their response,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “On behalf of Schnucks, ‘thank you’ for your incredible generosity and for the gratitude you’ve shown to our military veterans and their families.”

The campaign took place from Memorial Day through Independence Day at all Schnucks stores across the five states where the company operates. Customers donated more than $975,000 in its run, and contributions from Schnucks and several of its vendor partners brought the total to $1.1 million.

The donation check will be presented to Major Rooney by Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock at Busch Stadium on July 15th before the start of the game.

